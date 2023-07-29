Tributes
All town-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway to be closed for urgent repairs

(Image: Race to the Base)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are planning a trip into town from Windward Oahu this weekend, better stay away from the H-3 Freeway.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will shut down town-bound lanes on the H-3 Freeway over Saturday and Sunday.

Crews are replacing a viaduct joint, which needs to cure for over 2 days.

HDOT suggests taking the Likelike or Pali highway as alternate routes into town.

The H-3 freeway should be fully reopened in time for Monday’s morning commute.

