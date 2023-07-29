Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay

Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
By WLS staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:04 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) - Ten dogs died in Indiana during a drive from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Michigan.

Authorities said the driver did not know the air conditioning in the truck’s cargo failed.

Police arrived at a Lake Station, Indiana, gas station Thursday night for a report that 19 German shepherds became overheated while being transported to a training facility.

Ten of the dogs died as a result, according to officials.

WARNING: Some may find the content of this video disturbing.

Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed. (WLS, HOBART HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)

The Humane Society of Hobart was called to the scene.

Police in Lake Station say the driver of the van, who picked the dogs up from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and was bound for a training facility in Michigan, was unaware that the air conditioning in the cargo area of the truck failed in the sweltering heat.

“We had cooling vans and animal care and control vehicles ready to transport. And because we were asking for that paperwork, it seemed to make the owner mad and so he said that he would not allow us to help,” Jenny Webber, with the Humane Society of Hobart, said.

Lake Station police posted a narrative of the situation on Facebook, calling it a “freak event” and not a matter of neglect on the part of the truck’s driver.

They went on to write the “scene was chaotic and took an emotional toll on all that were involved in trying to save as many canines as possible.”

The humane society said they believe the dogs were traveling to a Michigan trainer to become police dogs.

“This is truly a sad day for all of us,” Webber added.

Five German shepherds were still being treated in Lake Station and will go into the care of the humane society unless the owner claims the dogs.

The record-breaking temperatures stretching from coast-to-coast sparked heat alerts in multiple states.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story
Jason Momoa greeted crowds of fans at Costco in Iwilei as he promoted his new vodka brand.
Folks you meet in Costco ... like Jason Momoa?
The family of the Big Island teen say he was a skilled swimmer and went spearfishing countless...
‘We’re not OK’: Loved ones mourn teen who drowned while spearfishing off Hawaii Island

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Fire crews prep for risky Red Hill defueling operation
Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea is on its longest and most dangerous journey yet — a...
Hokulea special to explore voyaging canoe’s unprecedented Pacific journey
The training is part of an emergency response plan for the risky operation.
Navy conducts fire training in preparation of Red Hill defueling
A surprise settlement has been proposed in the grounding of a luxury yacht that damaged a...
Grounding of luxury yacht in marine conservation area leads to fine — and possible settlement
The person behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber that fatally struck a woman in Arizona...
Plea deal reached in fatal self-driving Uber crash