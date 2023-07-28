With time running out, displaced Kapiolani apartment residents rally for more help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still some 70 to 80 residents remaining at the Kapiolani Village Apartments. And some of them are still putting up a fight against the high-rise tower that’s planned to take the place of the two-story walkups they call home.

Some 20 to 30 of the residents and their supporters rallied Thursday night to stay in their units, or at least get more help in relocating, as developer Kobayashi Group plans to build Kuilei Place, a 43-story tower, on the site.

“They’re asking to be placed in a unit, not just given listings and told to apply,” said Nikhil Khurana of the Honolulu Tenants Union, which helped organize the rally at the apartment complex.

“They actually need to be facilitated into a new place.”

Some of the tenants want the Kuilei Place project halted and their leases renewed. They have to be out by September 30, and finding comparable apartments is tough.

“I am trying to figure that out,” said Monica Bennett, who has lived at Kapiolani Village for eight years. “I really don’t know. The rents are very expensive.”

“The application fee that you’re going to have to pay every time you put out an application, they should be facilitating,” said three-year tenant Pierre Watts. “First month’s rent, security deposit, and ensuring they get you into a place.”

In a statement, Kobayashi Group said, “Our comprehensive support to Kapiolani Village Apartments residents includes an onsite relocation specialist who is providing one-on-one assistance to residents to search for new homes, August and September rent free, a reference letter, and $1,500 in additional relocation assistance.”

The developer also said that Kuilei Place will include 600 affordably-priced units for sale. But Kapiolani Village tenants already like where they live.

“The location. The same thing the developers like about it. The location,” said Watts.

The statement from Kobayashi group also said, “We are assisting our current tenants, many of whom we know personally. We are dedicating the full attention of our team to helping them find new homes.”

