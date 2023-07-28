Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

West Maui restaurant reopens following roach, rodent infestation

Maui Brewing Company
Maui Brewing Company(Hawaii Department of Health)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:08 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A restaurant in West Maui has finally reopened after a roach and rodent infestation caused a shutdown earlier in July.

Maui Brewing Company at the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center in Lahaina resumed restaurant operations on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health officially cleared the restaurant of health code. However, Maui Brewing Company must continue weekly pest control treatments for a month in order to keep doors open.

Their restaurant is open from Monday to Saturday, between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Jason Momoa greeted crowds of fans at Costco in Iwilei as he promoted his new vodka brand.
Folks you meet in Costco ... like Jason Momoa?
The family of the Big Island teen say he was a skilled swimmer and went spearfishing countless...
‘We’re not OK’: Loved ones mourn teen who drowned while spearfishing off Hawaii Island
Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Fire crews prep for risky Red Hill defueling operation
Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea is on its longest and most dangerous journey yet — a...
Hokulea special to explore voyaging canoe’s unprecedented Pacific journey
The training is part of an emergency response plan for the risky operation.
Navy conducts fire training in preparation of Red Hill defueling
Red Hill fire training took place this week ahead of a massive defueling operation.
Fire response a key part of emergency training ahead of Red Hill defueling
Maui Police Cruiser
MPD: Speed suspected factor in Kahului collision that killed bicyclist