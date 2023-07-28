West Maui restaurant reopens following roach, rodent infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A restaurant in West Maui has finally reopened after a roach and rodent infestation caused a shutdown earlier in July.

Maui Brewing Company at the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center in Lahaina resumed restaurant operations on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health officially cleared the restaurant of health code. However, Maui Brewing Company must continue weekly pest control treatments for a month in order to keep doors open.

Their restaurant is open from Monday to Saturday, between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

