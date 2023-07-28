‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman barely breathing in some bushes on Tuesday afternoon.

Medics were unable to revive her.

According to an organization that works with homeless youth, she’s the third young person to die on the streets of Oahu in the last four months. Outreach workers identified her as Acacia Brown.

Just off Kailua Road near Hamakua Drive flowers, lei and other keepsakes mark the place police say the young woman lost her life.

“She was vivacious. She had a lot of energy. And she was someone that we all cared about very, very deeply,” said Carla Houser, who heads up RYSE, which works with homeless youth.

For most people Brown’s age, life is just beginning.

It’s a time filled with opportunities that define the future. But those are moments Brown was never able to experience. They were stolen at the hands of adults who abused her.

“She is a young person who had a lifetime of trauma,” Houser said.

“No known family. We were in the process of working with the Judiciary to be able to get guardianship so that we would be able to get her the appropriate supports that she needed.

“And we were just too late.”

She says outreach workers spent three years trying to get Brown the medical and psychiatric help she needed. But in the end the system failed her.

“It’s not set up to support the level of mental health challenges that our young people are facing. And especially our young people who are unsheltered,” Houser said.

She says Brown is far from the only youth who has slipped through the cracks.

“Over the last four months, we’ve lost three young people to either suicide or violence on the streets, living unsheltered. While they waited for a bed to get into our emergency shelter,” she said.

Houser says an outreach team last saw Brown on Saturday, not far from the spot she died.

“I want the community to know that the people we are working with are human beings. And they deserve to live a life with dignity,” she said. “Young people who were children of violence. Children of incredible trauma. None of our young people deserve the scrutiny.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine Brown’s cause of death.

In the meantime, if you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

