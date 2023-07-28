Tributes
UH researchers develop plan to save Hawaii’s limu threatened by climate change

Researchers are looking into ways to protect native seaweeed species.
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new study by a team of researchers at University of Hawaii at Manoa is looking at ways to protect the culturally important limu as climate change and urban development threaten the native seaweed species.

UH scientists found that investments in water conservation and wastewater management need to be the state’s top priority — or invasive seaweed species will take over.

Through lab data and modeling, the research team was also able to understand how urban development projects like groundwater pumping harm native seaweed growth.

They determined that the pumping often brings wastewater and fertilizer into native seaweed habitats, increasing levels of salinity and harmful chemicals.

The research team also recommends a joint effort to protect native forests, which can mitigate losses of freshwater to native seaweed habitats.

They stress that climate change will reduce rainfall to native forests, and will only worsen ocean conditions.

Scientists chose seaweed as their research subject because of its native cultural significance and critical ecosystem role as food for fish and turtles. Currently, there are over 600 native species of seaweed in Hawaii.

Future research will investigate the effects of environment change on the biodiversity of native seaweed and other invasive species.

The findings of UH scientists were published in Water Resources Research in July 2023.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

