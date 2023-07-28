Police investigating stabbing in Iwilei that left man in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in the Iwilei area that happened Thursday morning.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Kuwili Street around 11:30 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 20s suffered a stab wound to his upper body.

Paramedics treated and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

So far, there’s been no word on what led up to the incident or if a suspect was arrested.

This story will be updated.

