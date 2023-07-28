Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks all things football from college to the pros

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin break down the first week of UH football training camp and the latest NFL headlines.

The crew is back in the HNN Digital Center to talk the beginning of UH’s second year under head coach Timmy Chang and some big contract news in the NFL.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

