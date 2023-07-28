New data reveals Hawaii has the second highest drowning rate in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the Department Hawaii reveals that Hawaii has the second highest drowning rate in the United States.

This comes after three free diving deaths just this week in Hawaii waters.

The data shows there are relatively few deaths from that sport, compared to other activities — like snorkeling.

According to DOH’s Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch, at least 171 people drowned in the ocean statewide in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Most of those deaths were listed as “other activity” or unknown.

Statistics show that 40 deaths occurred during snorkeling, followed closely by swimming at 39 deaths.

There were 15 surfing and body-boarding deaths. Twelve fell or were swept into the water.

Five deaths involved free-diving and three deaths involved scuba diving.

The department said data for 2022 is preliminary and is most likely an undercount from data that has yet to be finalized.

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and be aware of ocean conditions before heading out into the water.

