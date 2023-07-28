Na Wahine O Ke Kai canoe race returns after three year hiatus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three years ago the pandemic shut down the Na Wahine O Ke Kai canoe races, but this September the historic canoe race is set to make it’s return.

Race organizers tried to bring it back the previous two years, but the race ran into multiple hurdles that ultimately lead to the long-term hiatus.

One being the limited flights to Molokai — where the race begins — but the race committee says that Mokulele Airlines assured them that they would have enough flights without disrupting the friendly isle’s local travelers.

Now its all systems go.

The race takes crews from the Kaiwi Channel from Molokai to Oahu and race officials are exciting to get crews young and old back in the water.

“To think like, maybe we couldn’t go to Molokai anymore.” Race official Carlenn Ornellas told Hawaii News Now. “There will be paddlers that never get to do this race that, you know, we keep coming back to this race, like Denise.”

Denise Darval-Chang first took this trek back in 1975 when the race began and hasn’t missed one yet.

“Not having the ability to participate for three years, you know, it was really an absence.” Darval-Chang said. “It takes away so much of the other part of the journey besides the race itself .”

For some competitors, this race gives them a true sense of their Hawaiian culture, while also reminding them of their responsibility to their neighbor islands.

“The race itself to me is a deeper cultural and spiritual connection that I am really fortunate I get to participate in.” Competitor Kaulu Lu’uwai said. “Recognizing that we as a race and as Paddlers shouldn’t be taking more than we give to Molokai.”

The race is set for September 24th. For more information on registration or to donate to the race, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.