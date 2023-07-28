Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Na Wahine O Ke Kai canoe race returns after three year hiatus

After an extended pandemic pause, one of the state's most prestigious canoe races is coming...
After an extended pandemic pause, one of the state's most prestigious canoe races is coming back this fall.(OCEAN PADDLER TV)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three years ago the pandemic shut down the Na Wahine O Ke Kai canoe races, but this September the historic canoe race is set to make it’s return.

Race organizers tried to bring it back the previous two years, but the race ran into multiple hurdles that ultimately lead to the long-term hiatus.

One being the limited flights to Molokai — where the race begins — but the race committee says that Mokulele Airlines assured them that they would have enough flights without disrupting the friendly isle’s local travelers.

Now its all systems go.

The race takes crews from the Kaiwi Channel from Molokai to Oahu and race officials are exciting to get crews young and old back in the water.

“To think like, maybe we couldn’t go to Molokai anymore.” Race official Carlenn Ornellas told Hawaii News Now. “There will be paddlers that never get to do this race that, you know, we keep coming back to this race, like Denise.”

Denise Darval-Chang first took this trek back in 1975 when the race began and hasn’t missed one yet.

“Not having the ability to participate for three years, you know, it was really an absence.” Darval-Chang said. “It takes away so much of the other part of the journey besides the race itself .”

For some competitors, this race gives them a true sense of their Hawaiian culture, while also reminding them of their responsibility to their neighbor islands.

“The race itself to me is a deeper cultural and spiritual connection that I am really fortunate I get to participate in.” Competitor Kaulu Lu’uwai said. “Recognizing that we as a race and as Paddlers shouldn’t be taking more than we give to Molokai.”

The race is set for September 24th. For more information on registration or to donate to the race, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
HPD rolls out new pickup trucks
HPD’s newly converted fleet of pickups taken off patrols after safety concerns surface
As part of the settlement, the state has also agreed to install surveillance cameras at prison...
‘Somebody screwed up’: Experts question $2.2M settlement in major case state actually won
The family of the Big Island teen say he was a skilled swimmer and went spearfishing countless...
‘We’re not OK’: Loved ones mourn teen who drowned while spearfishing off Hawaii Island

Latest News

Year two under head coach Timmy Chang is officially under way for the University of Hawaii...
Rainbow Warriors football begins training camp in year two of the Timmy Chang era
Year two under head coach Timmy Chang is officially under way for the University of Hawaii...
Rainbow Warriors football begins training camp in year two of the Timmy Chang era
We've got you covered with the latest sports headlines from soccer, to baseball, to football...
Sunrise Sports Report: Pearl City little league remains undefeated, football season is almost here
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice