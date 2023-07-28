Tributes
MPD: Speed suspected factor in Kahului collision that killed bicyclist

Maui Police Cruiser
Maui Police Cruiser(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 59-year-old bicyclist has died after he was struck by a truck in Kahului on Thursday.

Authorities said it happened around 11:25 a.m. on Pulehu Road, 2 miles east of Hansen Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 61-year-old driver, operating a Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck, was traveling east, passing and overtaking multiple vehicles when he struck a bicyclist in the westbound lane.

Police said the bicyclist, identified as Volker Weiss, died at the scene.

MPD said the driver remained at the scene and was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide. He was later released pending investigation.

Meanwhile, police said Weiss was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and that speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Officials said the involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending toxicology results.

This is Maui County’s eighth traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 13 at the same time last year.

