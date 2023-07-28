Tributes
Power outage affecting over 1,200 customers, some traffic lights from Kalihi to Ala Moana

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a thousand customers are without power from Kalihi to Ala Moana Friday morning, according to HECO’s outage map.

Approximately 1,275 customers are impacted in Ala Moana, Downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kakaako, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha and Palama.

So far, traffic lights are reported to be out at the intersections of:

  • King Street and Waikamilo Street
  • Dillingham Street and Alakawa Street

The cause of the outage remains unclear. There’s no timeline of when power will be restored.

This story will be updated.

