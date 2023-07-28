Meet Onion: The one-eyed kitten breaking hearts (for a good cause) at Hawaii Cat Cafe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Onion the orange tabby may only have one eye, but that does not stop her from playing with a steady stream of visitors at Hawaii’s first cat cafe.

And if the 2-month-old kitty could talk, she’d probably ask for a forever home.

The Hawaii Cat Cafe, located in Kapahulu, was founded five years ago and has helped nearly 3,000 cats find homes since it first opened.

Founder Cindy Washburn said the number of people who have rescued cats from Hawaii Cat Cafe is more than any other cat cafe in the U.S.

At the cat cafe, patrons are able to enjoy handcrafted beverages and pastries in the company of rescue cats, which Washburn says helps people get to know “the cats’ personalities in a fun environment.”

Since being founded, the cafe has been dedicated to changing the lives of shelter cats and finding them forever homes — just as they hope to do with Onion.

Onion had to have one of her eyes surgically removed due to an infection when she was younger and was placed in a foster home for recovery. However, as described by the cat cafe staff, Onion is still a very outgoing kitten and gets along well with dogs, cats as well as rabbits.

Just like Onion, all of the 18 cats currently at the cafe were either rescued by cat cafe staff members or the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Onion was just brought over from the Hawaiian Humane Society to Hawaii Cat Cafe a week and a half ago and Washburn says so far, “she has been getting along really well with children.”

In addition to adoptions, Washburn and her staff also believe the cat cafe serves as a way to educate the public about responsible pet ownership.

“When people come in here, they tend to walk out knowing more about how to be a better pet owner and kind of the animal-related issues going on around the island,” said Washburn.

Those interested in adopting a cat will have the chance to speak with staff about their previous experience with animals while also learning about various pet care resources.

“We want each person and their newly adopted cat to have the best chance of success, to have a long, happy life,” said Washburn.

Due to Hawaii’s warm climate, the island is in kitten season year round. Therefore, rescue organizations are often in need of volunteers and overflowing with cats who need homes.

And they need your help.

Adopting cats from the cafe will help to get more cats off the streets and shelters, find them forever homes as well as reduce euthanasia rates across the island.

To meet the cats at Hawaii Cat Cafe, Washburn suggests scheduling either a half hour or one hour appointment in advance. Walk-ins are allowed, but are not guaranteed.

If you are interested in adopting a cat, you will be able to fill out an adoption application during your visit and take home your new furry friend that same exact day.

“You can walk in here and walk out with a cat same day,” said Washburn. “We provide a cardboard carrier, food samples, flea and tick samples and the cat’s medical records. And you’re good to go.”

Also, to encourage more people to adopt rescue cats, Washburn says that adoption fees are currently half off until the end of July.

Hawaii Cat Cafe is located at 415 Kapahulu Ave., and is open every day to the public, beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on how to adopt a cat or to visit the Hawaii Cat Cafe, click here.

