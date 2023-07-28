Man back behind bars after attempting to escape Kulani Correctional Facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who attempted to escape from the Kulani Correctional Facility on Hawaii Island is back behind bars.

Police said 31-year-old Arnold Fernandez ran and hid in nearby trees after he was unshackled in the recreation yard Thursday morning.

Officials said he was caught 45 minutes later on prison property.

He’s expected to face an additional charge for the escape attempt.

Fernandez was already serving time for burglary, theft and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

