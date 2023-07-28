Major insurance carrier announces withdrawal from state, leaving policy holders in the dust

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major home insurance company in Hawaii has announced Thursday it will departing from the state’s insurance market.

Universal Property and Casualty (UPC) says it will no longer offer homeowners, condominium and renters insurance in Hawaii.

The carrier will withdraw from the market over a 13-month period, with the last policies to be effective Aug. 31, 2024.

Non-renewal will begin with policies that have anniversary dates on or after Sept. 1, 2023.

At least 1,500 insurance policies have been affected and some homeowner have already started receiving non-renewal policies.

The state said homeowner policies underwritten by UPC are being non-renewed statewide, with the greatest concentration of policyholders on Hawaii Island.

UPC has not given a reason for pulling out of Hawaii, but according to property insurance legal blogs the company took a financial hit after Hurricane Ike hit Texas and has struggled to bounce back.

The Hawaii Insurance Division encourages homeowners to talk to their agent to identify insurance coverage options in their area.

If homeowners are unable to obtain Homeowners or Dwelling Fire coverage from a private insurance company, the state says they may qualify for coverage from the Hawaii Property Insurance Association.

“We remind consumers to be careful of potential scams,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito. “Many scammers prey on a consumer’s fear.”

Ito says consumer should always verify that they are working with an authorized and licensed insurance broker, before doing business with an insurance agent or company.

Insurance licensee lookup and more information from the Hawaii Insurance Division is available online here.

You can also contact the division by phone and email at (808) 586-2790 or insurance@dcca.hawaii.gov.

