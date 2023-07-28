Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Major insurance carrier announces withdrawal from state, leaving policy holders in the dust

Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.
Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major home insurance company in Hawaii has announced Thursday it will departing from the state’s insurance market.

Universal Property and Casualty (UPC) says it will no longer offer homeowners, condominium and renters insurance in Hawaii.

The carrier will withdraw from the market over a 13-month period, with the last policies to be effective Aug. 31, 2024.

Non-renewal will begin with policies that have anniversary dates on or after Sept. 1, 2023.

At least 1,500 insurance policies have been affected and some homeowner have already started receiving non-renewal policies.

The state said homeowner policies underwritten by UPC are being non-renewed statewide, with the greatest concentration of policyholders on Hawaii Island.

UPC has not given a reason for pulling out of Hawaii, but according to property insurance legal blogs the company took a financial hit after Hurricane Ike hit Texas and has struggled to bounce back.

The Hawaii Insurance Division encourages homeowners to talk to their agent to identify insurance coverage options in their area.

If homeowners are unable to obtain Homeowners or Dwelling Fire coverage from a private insurance company, the state says they may qualify for coverage from the Hawaii Property Insurance Association.

“We remind consumers to be careful of potential scams,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito. “Many scammers prey on a consumer’s fear.”

Ito says consumer should always verify that they are working with an authorized and licensed insurance broker, before doing business with an insurance agent or company.

Insurance licensee lookup and more information from the Hawaii Insurance Division is available online here.

You can also contact the division by phone and email at (808) 586-2790 or insurance@dcca.hawaii.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Jason Momoa greeted crowds of fans at Costco in Iwilei as he promoted his new vodka brand.
Folks you meet in Costco ... like Jason Momoa?
The family of the Big Island teen say he was a skilled swimmer and went spearfishing countless...
‘We’re not OK’: Loved ones mourn teen who drowned while spearfishing off Hawaii Island
HPD rolls out new pickup trucks
HPD’s newly converted fleet of pickups taken off patrols after safety concerns surface

Latest News

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
New data reveals Hawaii has the second highest drowning rate in the nation
(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
Power outage affecting over 1,000 customers, some traffic lights from Kalihi to Ala Moana
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating Friday the cause of a fire that engulfed a...
HFD investigating after 40-foot storage container catches fire in Kakaako
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise