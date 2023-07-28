Tributes
HFD investigating after 40-foot storage container catches fire in Kakaako

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating Friday the cause of a fire that engulfed a 40-foot container in Kakaako overnight.
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating Friday the cause of a fire that engulfed a 40-foot container in Kakaako overnight.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating Friday the cause of a fire that engulfed a 40-foot container in Kakaako overnight.

HFD was called to the scene around midnight at the Kewalo Basin Waterfront Park.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a 40-foot storage container.

Officials said forcible entry was made into the container to see if there was anybody inside and to extinguish the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 12:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation.

This story may be updated.

