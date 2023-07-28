HFD investigating after 40-foot storage container catches fire in Kakaako
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating Friday the cause of a fire that engulfed a 40-foot container in Kakaako overnight.
HFD was called to the scene around midnight at the Kewalo Basin Waterfront Park.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a 40-foot storage container.
Officials said forcible entry was made into the container to see if there was anybody inside and to extinguish the fire.
The fire was extinguished by 12:25 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation.
This story may be updated.
