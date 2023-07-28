No sibling rivalry here: Hawaii, Japan leaders rekindle bonds at first Sister City Summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Government officials and business leaders from 22 prefectures and towns from across Japan are meeting with Gov. Josh Green and county mayors in Honolulu during the inaugural Hawaii-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

The summit gives Hawaii and Japan leaders a chance to reconnect and restart exchange programs after three years of pause during the COVID pandemic.

Green and his counterpart from Hiroshima met for the first time Thursday.

“You’d be surprised how much you just like a family conversation,” Green said.

“Having conversations about how to get more flights. We talk a lot about new, new ways to do it, whether it’s cultural tourism, we spoke today about how Hawaii is pivoting towards management of tourism.”

They also talked about cultural exchanges and opportunities for youth.

“There are various programs, you know, offered by the government of Hiroshima Prefecture and also other opportunities at school to school, sister relationship,” said Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki.

And while business deals and investments are ideal outcomes, officials say the value of people to people connections can’t be measured.

“Confirming our ties and strengthening them is the real purpose of the visit. And, you know, you cannot do that just online,” Yuzaki said.

The summit includes a vendor marketplace and panels covering topics like renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.

The vovernor of Okinawa prefecture discussed his government’s collaboration with Hawaiian Electric on sustainable energy efforts.

On Friday, a panel will discuss advances in sustainable farming.

“We can create a production system for cattle and the forestry and also agricultural products. It should work to reduce the total carbon in the atmosphere,” said Dr. Kazuhiro Chiba, president of the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology.

And no place is too small to have a seat at the table — like rural Sakai Machi in Ibaraki prefecture, about an hour from Tokyo. Its mayor spent six years cultivating a sister city relationship with Honolulu.

The town hosts an annual fireworks show in Hawaii and is at the summit sharing its successes with electric public transportation.

“I want to be a role model or maybe they sample for the smallest city that they can make a relationship in a big city like Honolulu either way you diligently work towards making the exchange in various segments like education, cultural, business exchange,” said Masahiro Hashimoto, mayor of Sakai Machi.

Sharing ideas and lessons learned — like sisters do. Only, there’s no sibling rivalry here.

