First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds and a typical summertime pattern of mainly windward showers will continue through the week. Expect limited rainfall to be confined to windward slopes, and with the exception of afternoon clouds and showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be dry.

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small, medium-period south and southwest swell energy is expected to produce small surf along south facing shores into Friday. Forerunners from a new small, long-period southwest swell is expected to arrive late Sunday. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores.

