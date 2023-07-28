Tributes
Fire response a key part of emergency training ahead of Red Hill defueling

The training is part of an emergency response plan for the risky operation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the military prepares to defuel the Red Hill storage tanks in October, leaders are also readying their emergency response plans if a mishap should occur during the process.

Part of that response is fire training exercises.

Army and Air National Guard reservists trained Friday to be rovers at the Red Hill fuel facility during the defueling operation. Training included intense fire simulations, and wearing heavy fire equipment.

One of the drills took place in a simulator meant to mimic a submarine, where flames went all the way up to the ceiling. The space was dark, hot, and visibility was extremely low.

Trainers say the conditions are supposed to be as real as possible.

“It’s very accurate to what real life scenarios would be and I’ve been on board several fires on board submarines,” U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Donovan Hatch said.

Set to begin on Oct. 16, the defueling operation will focus on the removal of 104 million gallons of fuel. Some of the fuel from the tanks contaminated the Navy’s water supply and impacted dozens of military families.

This story will be updated.

