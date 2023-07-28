Tributes
Fans flock to Hawaii Costco to meet Jason Momoa at event promoting vodka brand

Jason Momoa greeted crowds of fans at Costco in Iwilei as he promoted his new vodka brand.
Jason Momoa greeted crowds of fans at Costco in Iwilei as he promoted his new vodka brand.(Hawaii News Now)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own action hero Jason Momoa greeted fans in person on Thursday to promote his new vodka brand Meili.

Fans waited for hours in line at Iwilei Costco to take a selfie with the “Aquaman” star and pick up a signed bottle of the vodka.

Last summer, Momoa surprised fans when he served Mananalu brand water on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

This time, Momoa posed for selfies with a never-ending stream of fans in the world’s busiest Costco.

Crystal Llamas learned about the event from a Costco poster.

“I heard this is the only one he’s doing so I’m just excited I am able to be here and see him,” Llamas said.

Momoa co-founded Meili Vodka with business partner Blaine Halvorson earlier this year. The brand claims to use water from a 300-million-year-old aquifer with some of the purest water by EPA standards.

According to its website, Meili’s bottles are made from post-consumer glass and because of that, are each one of a kind.

