Fans flock to Hawaii Costco to meet Jason Momoa at event promoting vodka brand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own action hero Jason Momoa greeted fans in person on Thursday to promote his new vodka brand Meili.

Fans waited for hours in line at Iwilei Costco to take a selfie with the “Aquaman” star and pick up a signed bottle of the vodka.

Last summer, Momoa surprised fans when he served Mananalu brand water on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

This time, Momoa posed for selfies with a never-ending stream of fans in the world’s busiest Costco.

Crystal Llamas learned about the event from a Costco poster.

“I heard this is the only one he’s doing so I’m just excited I am able to be here and see him,” Llamas said.

Momoa co-founded Meili Vodka with business partner Blaine Halvorson earlier this year. The brand claims to use water from a 300-million-year-old aquifer with some of the purest water by EPA standards.

According to its website, Meili’s bottles are made from post-consumer glass and because of that, are each one of a kind.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.