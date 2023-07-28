Tributes
Episode 171: A Hawaii boy’s journey from Ewa Beach to the bright lights of Broadway

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young former Ewa Beach resident is halfway through his national Broadway tour! 9-year-old Milo Maharlika has been wowing crowds in the musical Les Miserables!

Milo and his dad talk about their new life in Los Angeles, California and Milo’s path to the bright lights of Broadway.

Listen now on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you get your podcasts.

