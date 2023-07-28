Episode 171: A Hawaii boy’s journey from Ewa Beach to the bright lights of Broadway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young former Ewa Beach resident is halfway through his national Broadway tour! 9-year-old Milo Maharlika has been wowing crowds in the musical Les Miserables!

Milo and his dad talk about their new life in Los Angeles, California and Milo’s path to the bright lights of Broadway.

