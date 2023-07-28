Tributes
Defendant takes the stand in love triangle murder trial

Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under oath, Eric Thompson denied killing his wife’s lover in Waipahu last year.

“Did you kill Jon Tokuhara?” asked defense attorney David Hayakawa.

“No,” Thompson replied.

Thompson also denied being in Waipahu, where Tokuhara’s acupuncture office was located, the night before Tokuhara’s body was found there.

Thompson’s wife, Joyce, was a former patient of Tokuhara’s.

Thompson said he was at the Waimanalo dump, then returned home for dinner and a shower. He also said he later went to a Hawaii Kai grocery store.

The east Oahu man also denied burning evidence in his yard, saying that flames seen in surveillance video came from tiki torches.

The jury also saw a letter Thompson’s wife wrote to Tokuhara, thanking the acupuncturist for his help after she had a miscarriage. She eventually gave birth..

“After our daughter was born, my mom came over to take care of the baby, jJoyce continued treatment with Jon. She said it was to help heal from birth process,” Thompson testified.

Thompson said he later realized that his wife and Tokuhara were having an affair, and she confessed.

“There was that pissed off period, but I came to the realization that the problem was me and Joyce. It wasn’t -- I mean, she cut him off.”

Thompson said he and his wife stayed married and tried to move on from the affair. He also said he never tried to contact Tokuhara.

Tokuhara was shot to death seven months after the affair ended.

Thompson has been under house arrest for the past 18 months, and denied having anything to do with Tokuhara’s death.

“I had nothing to do it,” he said.

The prosecution is expected to begin its cross-examination of Thompson when trial resumes Friday.

