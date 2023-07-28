City gets $25M grant to help fund long-envisioned pedestrian bridge across Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever wished you could walk or bike across the Ala Wai?

Soon, you’ll be able to.

The city was recently awarded a $25 million federal grant to help fund the cost of constructing the Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge, which will be known as Ala Pono.

City officials say the Ala Pono bridge is on its way to become the long envisioned mauka-makai pedestrian and bicycle crossing.

The bridge will help to connect the McCully, Moiliili and Waikiki neighborhoods together, but will not accommodate for any motorized transportation, such as cars or trucks.

The bridge’s purpose is to enhance public safety for people walking and bicycling along the canal.

Therefore, only biking, walking or rolling across the bridge will be allowed.

Along with enhanced safety, officials hope the project will result in environmental sustainability and reduced emissions by promoting a shift to walking or bicycling, instead of driving.

The city says the bridge will also help increase Hawaii’s quality of life and open up more opportunities for local partnerships and collaboration in the surrounding area.

The proposed concrete cable-stayed bridge will include a deck that is 14 feet above the level of the canal, which will allow for canoeing and other traditional practices to still take place.

Officials hope for the final bridge design to include native, cultural aspects of the canal and Waikiki, including abstractions of fishing nets, waterfalls and traditional musical instruments.

With the new $25 million in funding secured, the city and its stakeholders are currently in the midst of finalizing their site plan and design for the bridge.

