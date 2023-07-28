Low-level detections of ‘forever chemicals’ in Oahu’s water stir concerns about costly cleanup

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Waipahu Wells III are next to the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The well goes down deep and since the 1990s granular activated carbon filters have scrubbed pesticides from the drinking water at more than a dozen of its well stations.

Kevin Ihu, program administrator at the board’s Water Systems Division, put it like this: “It’s like a fish filter.”

There are 10 giant tanks with granular activated carbon and each one contains 30,000 pounds of carbon.

Despite the intensive filtration process, a threat from the past is worrying board administrators.

The concern: PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

The Board of Water Supply says it’s seen eight recent detections of PFAS from 2022 to 2023 in Oahu water testing. The trace amounts were below the more stringent proposed federal action levels.

And there were no repeat detections.

But still: “The board of course is concerned,” said Marc Chun, a BWS civil engineer.

The detections were mostly around Central Oahu like the Waipahu Wells II, Makakilo and and Moanalua, but also included East Honolulu’s Ainakoa well.

“PFAS is out there. We have to be ready for it with the new regulations coming up. We have to be sure to know what’s needed to treat it,” Chun said.

Forever chemicals have been widely used since the 1940s, but have recently been linked to several serious health problems, including cancer, thyroid disease and decreased fertility.

“The water is safe to drink as is right now,” said Erwin Kawata, deputy manager at the Board of Water Supply.

“The board, as we’ve always done, is doing continuous testing, driving the sensitivity levels as low as we can so we can find things before they become a problem,” he added.

Ernie Lau, Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, says he does not want to cause panic with BWS customers. “Fortunately, the amounts right now are relatively low,” he said.

But they’re also not at zero so the Board wants to study the best treatment systems that could clean the water — and the millions a clean-up project could cost.

“We don’t want to be looking at this three years from now. We want to start now,” said Lau.

And it’s a race — as other utilities across the U.S. are facing the same problem over PFAS.

This week, 22 attorneys general — including Hawaii’s — are urging a federal court to reject a proposed $10 billion settlement over the contamination of U.S. water systems, saying it lets manufacturer 3M off too easily.

