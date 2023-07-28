Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Low-level detections of ‘forever chemicals’ in Oahu’s water stir concerns about costly cleanup

BWS looks toward more future filtration or other treatments because of 'forever chemical'...
BWS looks toward more future filtration or other treatments because of 'forever chemical' concerns.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Waipahu Wells III are next to the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The well goes down deep and since the 1990s granular activated carbon filters have scrubbed pesticides from the drinking water at more than a dozen of its well stations.

Kevin Ihu, program administrator at the board’s Water Systems Division, put it like this: “It’s like a fish filter.”

There are 10 giant tanks with granular activated carbon and each one contains 30,000 pounds of carbon.

Despite the intensive filtration process, a threat from the past is worrying board administrators.

The concern: PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

The Board of Water Supply says it’s seen eight recent detections of PFAS from 2022 to 2023 in Oahu water testing. The trace amounts were below the more stringent proposed federal action levels.

And there were no repeat detections.

But still: “The board of course is concerned,” said Marc Chun, a BWS civil engineer.

The detections were mostly around Central Oahu like the Waipahu Wells II, Makakilo and and Moanalua, but also included East Honolulu’s Ainakoa well.

“PFAS is out there. We have to be ready for it with the new regulations coming up. We have to be sure to know what’s needed to treat it,” Chun said.

Forever chemicals have been widely used since the 1940s, but have recently been linked to several serious health problems, including cancer, thyroid disease and decreased fertility.

“The water is safe to drink as is right now,” said Erwin Kawata, deputy manager at the Board of Water Supply.

“The board, as we’ve always done, is doing continuous testing, driving the sensitivity levels as low as we can so we can find things before they become a problem,” he added.

Ernie Lau, Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, says he does not want to cause panic with BWS customers. “Fortunately, the amounts right now are relatively low,” he said.

But they’re also not at zero so the Board wants to study the best treatment systems that could clean the water — and the millions a clean-up project could cost.

“We don’t want to be looking at this three years from now. We want to start now,” said Lau.

And it’s a race — as other utilities across the U.S. are facing the same problem over PFAS.

This week, 22 attorneys general — including Hawaii’s — are urging a federal court to reject a proposed $10 billion settlement over the contamination of U.S. water systems, saying it lets manufacturer 3M off too easily.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
HPD rolls out new pickup trucks
HPD’s newly converted fleet of pickups taken off patrols after safety concerns surface
The family of the Big Island teen say he was a skilled swimmer and went spearfishing countless...
‘We’re not OK’: Loved ones mourn teen who drowned while spearfishing off Hawaii Island
As part of the settlement, the state has also agreed to install surveillance cameras at prison...
‘Somebody screwed up’: Experts question $2.2M settlement in major case state actually won

Latest News

Prosecutors say his extensive cooperation helped in the case.
Architect who paid bribes to city building inspectors sent to federal prison
Lawmakers say the cost of child care is just too high.
New project eyed as a big step toward achieving universal preschool
Murder trial defendant Hailey Dandurand took the stand Thursday for cross-examination and...
2nd suspect in grisly North Shore murder admits she wasn’t forced to stay at crime scene
Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki is among the officials from 22 prefectures and towns from...
No sibling rivalry here: Hawaii, Japan leaders rekindle bonds at first Sister City Summit