Architect who helped FBI build case against corrupt building inspectors gets leniency in federal court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An architect who paid more than $100,000 in bribes to city building inspectors was sentenced to federal prison Thursday and got a break from the judge.

William Wong, 73, helped the FBI in a probe that convicted five inspectors in the Department of Planning and Permitting.

Attorney William Harrison said Wong’s success in getting projects through DPP raised suspicions and he confessed when questioned by the FBI.

In court Thursday, prosecutors said Wong’s extensive cooperation led to multiple convictions of DPP employees, but that the corruption he was involved with had a profound impact on the public trust in government. They recommended a sentence of at least 15 months in prison.

But Harrison argued that Wong did everything he could to help his clients and then played a major role in exposing the scandal.

He said Wong still faces retaliation targeting the firm now run by his son.

“Your permits get hung up. You’re getting the same conduct as it was before,” Harrison said. “Nothing has changed over there.”

The attorney didn’t have specific proof and the city said the claim is false and that the department leadership is willing to investigate any claim of unfair treatment.

Wong told Judge Derrick Watson: “I caved in under pressure. My clients were suffering from the corruption in the system. I truly regret that I participated.

“I failed myself as a person. I failed against God.”

“You know he took responsibility he did whatever he could,” Harrison added.

The judge did praise Wong for a respectable life and deep family and community support as reflected in letters seeking leniency. But the judge also agreed with the prosecutor’s point that when he saw corruption, Wong should have reported it.

“He chose to be part of the problem,” Watson said.

“Pay-to-play schemes cannot be tolerated at any level.”

Watson sentenced Wong to a year in prison, three years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine.

He was scheduled to surrender himself to a mainland federal prison in September, which could be delayed for medical issues. Harrison said Wong is expecting to have surgery.

The sentence was less than the ones handed down to DPP employees. They’ve received from 18 months to five years. Watson pointed out that the employees had taken an oath to serve the public.

Harrison had argued for house arrest as an alternative to prison, but said, “We understand what the court did today and my client understands what the court did.”

The city says it continues to work aggressively to rebuild integrity at DPP and respects the judges sentence. Two more DPP employees are still to be sentenced next month.

