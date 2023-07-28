After a string of violent crimes, Mililani residents ask city for more officers on their streets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a string of high-profile crimes in Central Oahu, Mililani residents are asking the city for a new police substation.

The Honolulu Police Department said it typically has four officers covering the five beats in Mililani, but some say that’s not enough.

“Just with the population to see how Mililani has grown so much, we really do need more police presence,” said Dale Faulkner, of Mililani Mauka.

This year alone in that district there has been a series of violent crimes.

In January, an elderly woman was pushed down the stairs in her own home by an intruder.

In February, Desmond Kekahuna was arrested for intentionally driving into a woman at the Mililani Walmart Parking Lot.

In March, 21-year-old Jordan Laulusa was found dead in a burning vehicle near Mililani High School. Samuel Jones has been charged with murder and arson.

In April, Davina Licon was shot at with a ghost gun and then burned with chemicals in the 24-Hour Fitness parking lot. Her ex-boyfriend, Paul Cameron was arrested for attempted murder.

And in May, there was a tense barricade in a Mililani home. Danielle Bass of the Mililani-Waipio-Melemanu Neighborhood Board said they’ve been requesting for more police presence for years.

HPD said they have no plans to construct a new substation at this time, but the agency has increased the size of the recruitment team and started internship and police services officer programs.

Danielle Bass, of the Mililani Neighborhood Board, said discussions about a greater HPD presence have dragged on for years.

“We do need increased police presence on top of the community policing and the increase of neighborhood watches,” she said.

Councilmember Val Okimoto, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, agreed something needs to be done.

“I want to be able to address the needs island-wide and make sure that when if and when we are able to provide that resource that we do it properly,” Okimoto said.

