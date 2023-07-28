Tributes
2nd suspect in grisly North Shore murder admits she wasn’t forced to stay at crime scene

Murder trial defendant Hailey Dandurand took the stand Thursday for cross-examination and seemed to contradict her earlier statements to the jury.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Woman accused in brutal murder on Oahu’s North Shore takes the stand

She says she was coerced to stay out of fear that Brown would attack her as well.

She also testified she was in another room when she heard Brown encounter Boinville, but prosecuting attorney Scott Bell asked her if she was indeed forced by Brown to remain in the house.

Here’s a transcript of the questioning:

Bell: You chose to stay?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell: You chose to staying knowing that it could only be Brown who would be confronting this voice?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell: You chose to stay even though you knew that Brown had knives? You knew that?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell: You chose to stay even though you knew Brown had the machete?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell further pressed Dandurand about her role in the attack on Boinville after seeing her with Brown.

Bell: You said on your direct testimony that she was terrified, you could tell that right?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell: That means she was still alive?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell: Rather than running from that house, you walked over to a woman who was clutching her throat and looked terrified?

Dandurand: Yes.

Bell: You told the jury at this point, Brown gave you the machete right?

Dandurand: Correct.

Bell: You chose to take it?

Dandurand: He handed it to me.

Bell: And you chose to take it?

Dandurand: Yes.

Dandurand also admitted to tying a bag around Boinville’s head after Brown repeatedly struck the victim with a hammer.

Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases. Closing arguments are expected Friday morning.

