Witness for the defense vouches for victim’s character in love triangle murder trial

The prosecution has finished laying out its case in the murder trial against Eric Thompson, who is accused of fatally shooting an acupuncturist.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prosecution has finished laying out its case in the murder trial against Eric Thompson, who is accused of fatally shooting an acupuncturist who was having an affair with his wife.

On Wednesday, the defense started calling its witnesses and among the first was a longtime friend of victim Jon Tokuhara. Thompson’s attorney, David Hayakawa, tried to show Tokuhara had connections to illegal gambling and also discussed his relationships with multiple women, some whom were also married.

Thompson’s wife, Joyce, was a former patient of Tokuhara’s.

On the stand, Tokuhara’s friend — defense witness Liza Chu — vouched for the victim’s character.

“In your mind, Jon would not date a married woman,” Hayakawa asked.

“Yes,” Chu replied.

“He would not date a woman who was in a relationship and break them up?” Hayakawa asked.

“Yes,” Chu replied.

“Is it also your belief Jon is not the kind of guy who would enter or disrupt a relationship or a family with children just so he could date a woman?” Hayakawa said.

“Absolutely, that is not Jon,” Chu said.

During cross-examination with the prosecution, Chu held back tears when talking about her friendship.

“Jon was the most caring, genuinely empathetic, kind person that — if any of us were blessed to know him — we’re so lucky because there’s nobody like Jon,” Chu said.

“He cared for his family, would do anything for family, friends, his patients.”

An investigator that worked with the defense team also testified Wednesday.

He examined Thompson’s home last month and suggested it’s possible the fire seen in the backyard through surveillance video — which HPD alleges was set to destroy evidence — could have been from tiki torches.

The trial resumes Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

