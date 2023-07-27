Video appearing to show a large wild cat walking around neighborhood goes viral

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Residents in a Texas neighborhood have more questions than answers when it comes to what kind of animal was spotted in their neighborhood.

Edith Martinez told KLTV that she saw the mysterious animal while she was leaving the Woodcrest Mobile Home Park and started recording a video.

“When it started getting up, I was like, that’s not a small cat,” she said.

According to Martinez, she shared her video on social media and it immediately gained over 1,400 views.

Multiple people have commented on the video, writing the animal could be a puma, lion, or even a tiger.

Scotty Stainback, a representative with the Caldwell Zoo, said the animal is not clearly visible in the video to identify.

“It’s really hard to make any kind of determination of what it is,” Stainback said. “The one thing that I can tell you for sure is that it is a cat. But I can’t tell what kind of cat.”

Stainback has heard reports of bobcats and pumas appearing in East Texas neighborhoods as the animals are currently active.

Officials with the SRS Building Products store where Martinez said she saw the cat said their cameras did not catch the animal, but the team is assuming it was a house cat.

Martinez said the animal appeared “too big to be just a regular house cat” from what she saw that evening.

Bobcats, deer and coyotes have been seen roaming streets in the area at night, according to neighbors.

