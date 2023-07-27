Traffic delays expected in Hauula as crews work on water line

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect traffic delays if you’re planning to drive in the Hauula area on Friday.

The state Department of Transportation said traffic will be shifted to the existing Kaipapau Bridge from the temporary bridge on Kamehameha Highway starting at 3 p.m.

Construction crews will be work on the water line at that time.

Once completed, the traffic flow will resume on the temporary bridge.

Water service and pedestrian access in the area will not be affected.

The water line work is part of the replacement and widening of the bridge to ensure that the structure meets current federal and state bridge and roadway standards.

