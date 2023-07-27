Suspect pleads not guilty in connection with gruesome Maui murder

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man accused in the gruesome murder of a 36-year-old man in Kula pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Suspect John Joseph Smith, 58, is accused of killing 36-year-old Jonathan Awai.

Hunters found Awai’s body wrapped in plastic in Kula earlier this month.

Awai’s mother says her son was living with Smith.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Earlier in the month, police arrested Smith, 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith, and 40-year-old Carl Rackley for second-degree murder. All three suspects have been charged.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.