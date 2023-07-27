Size of an iconic Waialua landmark being reduced due to safety issues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Part of an iconic landmark on Oahu’s North Shore is being taken down due to safety issues.

Watamull Properties owns the old sugar mill.

In a statement, the company said the city cited them in 2019 for safety issues, including cracks, metal flaking, and rusting metal.

“We are keeping the work as minimal as possible to save as much of the smokestack as we can in a way that deems the smokestack safe for the community according to the city guidelines and our extensive engineering studies.”

They add that 38 feet of the stack will be preserved.

However, longtime residents are not happy with the plans.

“Every time I see the smokestack, you know, it’s just home for me,” said Daniel Leigh of Waialua. “So, seeing it get taken down is kind of not a good feeling at all, I’d say.”

The smokestack is so tall it’s often used as a landmark.

It’s so iconic Waialau businesses like Island X Hawaii have it on their logo.

“It’s part of here, that’s for sure,” said Reba Martin, Manager of Island X Hawaii. “It’s become kind of, you know, dangerous now crumbling down, but I just, I just wish that, you know, back then, they can do more to preserve them.”

Boyd Ready, Lead Docent of the Haleiwa Waialua Historical Society, said the smokestack isn’t legally labeled a historical landmark but said it’s a significant part of history.

He said the sugar mill has been around since the early 1900′s.

“And this was the center of the community, the sugar company that built this and ran this was constantly innovating and improving things,” said Ready.

“On the North Shore, we have a saying called ‘keep the country, country,’” said Leigh. “This isn’t keeping the country, country; this is removing a vital part of it.”

The North Shore Neighborhood Board said the stack is made out of fire bricks, which will be given to the Haleiwa Waialua Historical Society to build a Portuguese oven.

In addition, the neighborhood board said it’s working with property management and is looking into options to replace what is being taken down.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.