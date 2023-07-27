Renting a surfboard? Taking a boat tour? Get ready for a new fee for marine conservation

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is preparing to collect a new $1 fee from every customer of commercial vessels, watercraft and water sports equipment operators.

The money will be going into a special fund to support marine conservation and protection efforts in Hawaii.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has been holding hearings this week on the new Ocean Stewardship User Fee. The Sierra Club of Hawaii supports it, and said it could generate up to $3 million a year.

“We’re just very hopeful that this will provide a substantial revenue stream to support the protection and management of our coral reefs and our ocean ecosystems,” said Sierra Club of Hawaii Executive Director Wayne Tanaka.

“Just to make it clear, it’s not the businesses that are paying, it’s the customers,” said Steve Kaiser, a fisherman from Hawi who testified at a public hearing on Hawaii Island Wednesday night.

“I don’t think any tourists that come out and enjoy our beautiful waters here would have any program putting a collar in to hep maintain it,” he added.

But some of those businesses are balking, saying they’re not seeing returns on fees they’re already paying.

“There is nobody that has testified today that the harbors are in great condition, or that day moorings are in fabulous condition, that there are appropriate levels of enforcement,” Keri Mehling, an attorney who represents some commercial operators, said.

“Our resources aren’t getting better,” said West Hawaii cultural practitioner Mike Nakachi. “I think it’s quite admirable waht you’re trying to do, but there’s no structure as to how the funds would be really used.”

So, DLNR has only set a vague goal of protecting resources, and officials are running up against a deadline. The law was signed two years ago by then-Gov. David Ige, and is set to take effect in five months.

“It should be public information,” said Holly Crane of Anelakai Adventures. “It would be a great way to raise awareness and it would hold accountability of where these monies are going.”

A final public hearing will be held Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. for Kauai and Oahu stakeholders, both in-person and online. On Kauai, it will be held at the Lihue Neighborhood Center; on Oahu, it will be held at Stevenson Middle School. People can also participate via Zoom by registering here.

