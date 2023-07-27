Rainbow Warriors football begins training camp in year two of the Timmy Chang era

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Year two under head coach Timmy Chang is officially under way for the University of Hawaii football team.

Fall training camp started Wednesday morning in Manoa.

“We hit the ground running.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters.

The ‘Bows were back on the Cook practice fields for the first day of their 4 1/2 week camp, all leading up to their season opener at Vanderbilt.

Every year, camp is the proving grounds for guys to find their way onto the field come gameday, but it will be formatted like they’re already in season.

Having two hard hitting days, two light contact recovery days and a quick Friday before game time on Saturdays.

“Just get them peaking and maximizing their potential on Saturday, giving them a chance whether it’s home or a way to win those games.” Coach Chang said. “So that’s the way we practice during the week.”

This camp is also the Offense’s chance to put the finishing touches on the rebirthed Run and Shoot offense, a style of play made popular by guys like Timmy Chang and Colt Brennan with Brayden Schager hoping to find similar success this season.

“We have a lot more depth now, I mean, it’s a lot of the same guys, but they’ve really developed.” UH quarterback Brayden Schager said. “I think that that’s one thing we’ve really seen as they develop throughout the summer and spring and they’re just in a way better place.”

However, Coach says there’s always more to be done.

“It’s a work in progress, you know, I think they’re more comfortable.” Coach Chang said. “I think they’re more comfortable catching the ball down the field in the mid parts of the field and lower the underneath areas, but it’s still, they still got to get on the same page, they still got to understand where guys are going to be.”

For the defense, coordinator Jacob Yoro wants a cohesive unit that acts like 11 coaches out on the field — working as one.

“Just me knowing, kind of already understanding the defensive stuff that that’s like plus one coach.” UH defensive back Peter Manuma said. “So just helping the other guys out.”

The ‘Bows Training camp is open to the fans, all leading up to their season opener against Vanderbilt on August 26th.

