PREMIERING SOON: Hokulea special to explore voyaging canoe’s unprecedented Pacific journey

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea is on its longest and most dangerous journey yet — a four-year, 43,000 nautical mile circumnavigation of the Pacific.

Along the way, some 400 crew members will travel to 36 countries and 100 indigenous territories.

Hawaii News Now was invited to document the beginning of the journey in Alaska and has compiled a new documentary called, “Moananuiakea: A Voyage for Earth.”

Special Section: Hokulea’s Pacific Voyage

The special will air Friday at 8 p.m. on K5.

You can also watch it for free and on demand across HNN’s digital platforms:

