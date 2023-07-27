Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly 300 tsunami hazard road signs installed across Oahu

Nearly 300 tsunami hazard road signs installed across Oahu
Nearly 300 tsunami hazard road signs installed across Oahu(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All across Oahu, nearly 300 more Tsunami hazard road signs are going up as part of a public safety initiative, said city officials.

The city says this is part of phase 2 of its project to alert people where the danger zone begins and ends.

City officials say the first signs were installed earlier this month in Windward Oahu.

They include a QR code that takes you to the tsunami evacuation zone map.

The installation will continue through the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consolidated Theatres announced Tuesday that it will close its location at the Koko Marina...
Consolidated Theatres announces it will shutter another location
The Hawaii native said on Instagram that he’s had some cool jobs in his life, but “being Luna’s...
‘The Rock’ poses as a hotel waiter to surprise a very special fan
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
A shortage of drivers has prompted the state Department of Education to partially or fully...
DOE to suspend school bus service at 14 campuses amid ongoing drivers shortage
Surveillance cameras captured the break-in around 3:40 a.m. at the Edible storefront, a small...
Not so sweet: Dessert shop hit by thieves for second time since opening

Latest News

Blessing ceremony for two Maui apartments
Blessing ceremony held for two low-income apartment units in Maui
Size of an iconic Waialua landmark being reduced due to safety issues
Safety concerns force partial demolition of plantation-era landmark on Oahu’s North Shore
The family of the Big Island teen say he was a skilled swimmer and went spearfishing countless...
Loved ones remember teenager who drowned while spearfishing off Hawaii Island
A rendering of the 278-unit Moiliili Hale apartment project for Native Hawaiian Homestead...
Former site of Stadium Bowl-o-Drome will be new home for DHHL’s first rental project