Nearly 300 tsunami hazard road signs installed across Oahu
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All across Oahu, nearly 300 more Tsunami hazard road signs are going up as part of a public safety initiative, said city officials.
The city says this is part of phase 2 of its project to alert people where the danger zone begins and ends.
City officials say the first signs were installed earlier this month in Windward Oahu.
They include a QR code that takes you to the tsunami evacuation zone map.
The installation will continue through the end of the year.
