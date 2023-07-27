Nearly 300 tsunami hazard road signs installed across Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All across Oahu, nearly 300 more Tsunami hazard road signs are going up as part of a public safety initiative, said city officials.

The city says this is part of phase 2 of its project to alert people where the danger zone begins and ends.

City officials say the first signs were installed earlier this month in Windward Oahu.

They include a QR code that takes you to the tsunami evacuation zone map.

The installation will continue through the end of the year.

