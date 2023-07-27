Koloa Plantation Days parade a highlight of week-long festival on Kauai

KOLOA(HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s rich plantation history is on full display this week with the return of the annual Kōloa Plantation Days celebration.

It’s a week-long event with the highlight on Saturday: A parade through Kōloa Town and a festival at the park.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday and goes from Koloa School to the Anne Knudsen Ballpark.

Intricately decorated floats, equestrian units and community groups come together for the parade that celebrates the cultural diversity of the island as a result of Kauai’s sugar plantation era.

Road closures will be in effect around the time of the parade. These include:

Po’ipū Road (from the Old Cane Haul Road near Kiahuna Golf Course to Kōloa Road);

Kōloa Road (from Ala Kalanikaumaka to Weliweli Road); and

Maluhia Road (from Kōloa Road to Ala Kinoiki)

Bus routes will also be impacted as there won’t be service from the Kōloa Telephone Exchange, Kōloa Elementary School, Kukuiula Store, Kōloa Post Office, and Kōloa Neighborhood Center bus stops during the parade closures.

At the Anne Knudsen Ballpark, the festivities run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 with keiki 12 and under free.

In the entertainment lineup, Tsunami Taiko, Hi’ipoi, Wally Rita Y Los Kauaianos and Sean Na’auao. For more details on the events of the week, click here.

There will also be the Family Fun Run/Walk on Sunday. That takes place from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. More details available here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.