Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with isolated showers expected through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with isolated showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with isolated showers expected through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds and a typical summertime pattern of mainly windward showers will continue through the week. Shallow pockets of moisture riding in on the trades will periodically enhance windward rainfall, mainly at night. Leeward areas will be rather dry, with the exception of afternoon clouds and scattered showers over leeward Big Island slopes each day.

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A small, long- period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a modest bump in surf heights. The trade winds will likely maintain relatively small, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
As part of the settlement, the state has also agreed to install surveillance cameras at prison...
‘Somebody screwed up’: Experts question $2.2M settlement in major case state actually won
The Hawaii native said on Instagram that he’s had some cool jobs in his life, but “being Luna’s...
‘The Rock’ poses as a hotel waiter to surprise a very special fan
A 17-year-old from Kauai caught this 104-pound ulua while freediving off the south shore on...
Teen catches 104-pound ulua while freediving off Kauai

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Pleasant trade wind pattern holds into the next several days
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with few showers to stay through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with few showers to stay through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with isolated showers to stay through the weekend