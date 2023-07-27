First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with isolated showers expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds and a typical summertime pattern of mainly windward showers will continue through the week.

Shallow pockets of moisture riding in on the trades will periodically enhance windward rainfall, mainly at night.

Leeward areas will be rather dry, with the exception of afternoon clouds and scattered showers over leeward Big Island slopes each day.

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A small, long- period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a modest bump in surf heights.

The trade winds will likely maintain relatively small, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores.

