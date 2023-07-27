Family of Big Island teen who drowned: Yohan Choi was skilled swimmer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones of a Big Island teen who drowned while spearfishing say they saw his body today and are devastated by his untimely death.

On Monday afternoon, 17-year-old Yohan Choi of Kailua-Kona and three friends went spearfishing at Hokuli’a. They found him unresponsive and pulled him out of the water, but it was too late.

His family is now turning to their faith to get them through the grief.

“Although we might not see the purpose or God’s plan in this tragedy, we firmly believe that his death wasn’t pointless at all. He had a greater purpose, and that was to share the Word of God with everyone he encountered,” said Choi’s eldest sister Esther, who read a statement written by her mother.

Choi’s parents JoungHo and Michelle are missionaries with the “Youth With A Mission” organization. In 2009, they moved with their three children, Yohan, Sarah and Esther, to Kailua-Kona from Seoul, Korea, to work at the University of the Nations.

The statement adds: “We are missionaries with YWAM, and seeing the impact he made during his time with us gives us comfort and strength to carry on. We find peace in knowing that Yohan’s now in heaven with God, looking over us as we continue our journey. Even though we miss him dearly. His life’s mission motivates us to keep spreading God’s love and faith just like he did. Yohan’s spirit lives on and we feel blessed to have known him and to carry his legacy forward. We hope everyone takes this time to reach out to their loved ones and say how much you love and appreciate them because our time here is not promised. And thank you everyone for kind words.”

Esther Choi said her brother loved the ocean and was a skilled swimmer, adding that he would go spearfishing all the time.

“He would bring home fishes and he also worked as a tour guide for manta ray tours. So he’s not someone that didn’t know what to expect and what’s dangerous and what’s out there. He’s done this countless times,” she said.

That makes his death even more of a shock -- to the family and the community they serve.

A spokesman for UofN said in a statement: “We are all greatly saddened by the unexpected loss of one of our staff’s children. Our hearts go out to the family and their close friends at this time.”

Choi was about to start his senior year at Kealakehe High School. His sister said he studied hard and wanted to experience college on the mainland, as long as it was near the ocean.

And while his loss has left them heartbroken, she says they are finding peace.

“Obviously we’re not okay. And we won’t be for a good while... but there is peace in knowing that Yohan is in heaven,” she said. “Yohan’s legacy really is God’s love and what a person’s life looks like when they live with God’s love.”

The family said they are grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received through visits, messages, and donations on their GoFundMe page.

“We’re really grateful that Yohan was a person that showed so much love. Now we are seeing all the loves coming back,” she said.

