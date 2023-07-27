EPA hosting public meeting to create new community group for Red Hill defueling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been hoping to weigh in on Red Hill and be a voice for the community, now’s your chance.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a community meeting Thursday night in Salt Lake, joined by Navy officials, to share more information about the formation of the “Community Representation Initiative.”

The community group will review Red Hill information and provide updates on defueling, closure, and assure safe drinking water.

But the main goal of the meeting is to establish a group that speaks on behalf of the community when it comes to issues concerning Red Hill.

The public is invited to come and comment on key components they wish to see incorporated into the group.

Officials said during the meeting, participants will be asked:

How they would like the nomination and selection process for the Community Representation Initiative to be accomplished,

Who should be represented in the 10-person group,

And, what the group priorities should be.

Those interested in learning more about the initiative or have ideas on how the group can best serve the community are encouraged to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aliamanu Middle School on Salt Lake Boulevard.

