EPA hosting public meeting to create new community group for Red Hill defueling

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 23, 2021. The U.S. military said it's finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation's tap water and sickened 6,000 people. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File)(Luke McCall | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been hoping to weigh in on Red Hill and be a voice for the community, now’s your chance.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a community meeting Thursday night in Salt Lake, joined by Navy officials, to share more information about the formation of the “Community Representation Initiative.”

The community group will review Red Hill information and provide updates on defueling, closure, and assure safe drinking water.

But the main goal of the meeting is to establish a group that speaks on behalf of the community when it comes to issues concerning Red Hill.

The public is invited to come and comment on key components they wish to see incorporated into the group.

Officials said during the meeting, participants will be asked:

  • How they would like the nomination and selection process for the Community Representation Initiative to be accomplished,
  • Who should be represented in the 10-person group,
  • And, what the group priorities should be.

Those interested in learning more about the initiative or have ideas on how the group can best serve the community are encouraged to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aliamanu Middle School on Salt Lake Boulevard.

If you’re not able to attend and just want to watch online, click here for the livestream.

If you would like to participate remotely via Zoom, click here.

For more information about the meeting, click here to view EPA’s press release.

