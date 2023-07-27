Data for thousands compromised in ransomware attack on Hawaii Community College

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii negotiated with the “threat actors” of a ransomware attack so that confidential data for thousands of people was not released publicly.

UH officials say the ransomware attack on the Hawaii Community College network — first reported on June 13 — compromised data for about 28,000 individuals but was not widely posted.

Notification letters are being sent to those individuals and credit monitoring will be offered

Current and former Hawaii Community College students and employees who don’t get a notice letter but who believe they might be impacted can call 1-833-627-2706.

The UH issued the following statement on the ransomware attack:

“After determining that the compromised data most likely contained personal information of approximately 28,000 individuals, the University of Hawaii made the difficult decision to negotiate with the threat actors in order to protect the individuals whose sensitive information might have been compromised. A significant consideration in this decision-making process was that the criminal entity responsible for the attack has a documented history of publicly posting the stolen personal information of individuals when agreement with the impacted entity was not reached. Working with an external team of cybersecurity experts, UH reached an agreement with the threat actors to destroy all of the information it illegally obtained.”

UH said work is underway to restore the community college’s IT infrastructure.

