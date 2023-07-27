Blessing ceremony held for two low-income apartment units in Maui
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:14 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing for two low-income apartment units on Waimaluhia Lane happened in Wailuku, Wednesday.
A fire damaged part of the “Hale Makana O Waiale” complex more than a year ago.
The units are now restored and ready for tenants who make less than 50% of the area’s median income.
