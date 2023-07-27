Tributes
6 hospitalized following head-on crash overnight in Hauula

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six people remain hospitalized following a head-on crash in Hauula Wednesday night, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway.

Officials said an four people were seriously injured — an 18-year-old woman, 21-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman and 56-year-old man.

Two people were listed in stable condition, EMS said.

Paramedics treated the patients for multiple injures and brought them to emergency rooms.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

