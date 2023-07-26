Tributes
Traffic Alert: Portion of Ala Moana Blvd. closed for pedestrian bridge work

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed for the next two months for pedestrian bridge work, the state Department of Transportation said.

The closure began Monday and will remain in effect 24-hours a day, for seven days a week until Sept. 22.

Officials said left lanes on both sides of Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed down between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

A temporary detour on Auahi Street will be available to mitigate traffic congestion, in addition to the two lanes of traffic that will remain open in both directions.

DOT urges motorists to drive safely through the work zone and to follow all traffic control signs through the area. All work is weather permitting.

The state has received federal funding for a pedestrian walkway across Ala Moana Boulevard.
The state has received federal funding for a pedestrian walkway across Ala Moana Boulevard.

During the closure, crews will construct a pier in the median to support an elevated pedestrian walkway connecting to Ala Moana Beach Park.

Construction for the project began last May and is slated to be complete in February 2024.

