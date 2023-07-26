Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
A shortage of drivers has prompted the state Department of Education to partially or fully...
DOE to suspend school bus service at 14 campuses amid ongoing drivers shortage
Consolidated Theatres announced Tuesday that it will close its location at the Koko Marina...
Consolidated Theatres announces it will shutter another location
Surveillance cameras captured the break-in around 3:40 a.m. at the Edible storefront, a small...
Not so sweet: Dessert shop hit by thieves for second time since opening
The Hawaii native said on Instagram that he’s had some cool jobs in his life, but “being Luna’s...
‘The Rock’ poses as a hotel waiter to surprise a very special fan

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
Mililani-Waipio crime prevention meeting
Crime prevention at center of discussion in Central Oahu community meeting