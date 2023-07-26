Taxpayer-funded cover-up? Experts question $2.2M settlement in major case state actually won

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last year, a jury found the state was not liable for repeated sex assaults of five former inmates by correctional officers at the women’s prison in Kailua.

Despite the win, the state turned around just a short time later and did something unusual.

It offered the victims a $2.2 million settlement. The sudden change has many in the legal community wondering if the settlement is actually an expensive, taxpayer-funded cover-up.

Eric Seitz, an attorney who represents other plaintiffs in prison misconduct cases, called it a “rare occurrence.” Seitz continued: “The state prevails in front of a jury, and they nevertheless settle the case for seven figures. Obviously, that tells you something wasn’t right.”

Before the settlement was offered, court transcripts from an April proceeding show U.S. District Court Judge Jill Otake called for “an evidentiary hearing with regard to how this all went down.”

That hearing would have included Department of Public Safety officials on the stand under oath.

The deputy attorney general asked if the judge intended to call him and another deputy AG as witnesses to the stand as well. To that, the transcripts show the judge said, “yes.”

Not long after that proceeding, the state offered a settlement.

“Somebody screwed up,” said retired state judge Randal Lee, a professor at Hawaii Pacific University. He reviewed the transcripts and said the state appeared to have withheld information ahead of trial. “Failure to disclose documents such as meeting minutes, emails” could have impacted the verdict, Lee concluded.

Based on the transcripts some of the information concerns the purchase of surveillance equipment at the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua.

Six women came forward saying they were sexually assaulted at least 53 times from 2013 to 2016 by corrections officers who would then give them access to snacks or cell phones.

One woman subsequently killed herself.

In a statement, state Attorney General Anne Lopez admitted that the six women were victims of sex assault and harassment by the corrections officers.

Lopez said DPS took immediate and appropriate action after the allegations.

“We hope that the settlement will bring a close to this chapter of their lives, and under the settlement, the Department of Public Safety will prioritize WCCC in its ongoing improvement projects concerning the repair, replacement, and installation of new security cameras.”

With regard to the allegations of misconduct by the plaintiff attorneys, Lopez said, “We strongly deny any claims of misconduct by the Department of the Attorney General, and we are grateful to our deputies who litigated this case professionally and with integrity.”

The settlement still has to be approved by the Legislature during the next session.

