Suspect arrested after allegedly opening fire at man in West Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have arrested Tuesday an attempted murder suspect accused of opening fire at a man in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Police Department said the first incident happened on July 3 at Barbers Point Beach Park.

It was reported that the 52-year-old male suspect shot “in the direction” of the victim, also 52, during an argument.

Officials said the victim was not injured and initially did not report the incident.

It wasn’t until Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when the victim and the suspect came across each other again at the same location.

HPD said the same suspected allegedly threatened victim while reportedly holding what appeared to be a “long gun.”

Police said the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop and he’s being held on suspicion of attempted murder and terroristic threatening.

This story may be updated.

