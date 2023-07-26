State health department confirms it will investigate compaints against Moiliili care facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Contract negotiations resume Wednesday for nurses at Oahu Care Facility. Meantime, their union has filed complaints with the State Department of Health.

After a 7-day strike, registered nurses and nursing assistants at Oahu Care Faciilty in Moiliili went back to work without deal.

Wednesday, it’s back to the bargaining table over wages and staffing levels among the top issues.

“We put in complaints to the Department of Health for unsafe staffing practices practices there but we haven’t heard back from them,” said Dan Ross, president, Hawaii Nurses’ Association.

The Department of Health says it received two complaints from the Hawaii Nurses Association concerning the Oahu Care Facility on July 17 and July 21.

“The complaints will be investigated. The DOH cannot discuss any pending investigations until the investigation is completed,” said Keith Ridley, chief of the Hawaii State Department of Health Office of Health Care Assurance in a statement.

There are roughly 25 certified nursing assistants and 5 registered nurses at the 82 bed faciilty.

The nurses union says the registered nurses earn about 33 dollars per hour while the certified nursing assistants earn $14.95.

“That’s really ridiculous. We pay more for someone to change my tires than for someone to take care of our mom or dad,” said John McDermott, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

“Right now we have such a shortage of nursing staff and CNAs, I think you’d be crazy to risk losing them because they can all get a job somewhere else,” he added.

Ross says some staff have already left.

“They can go an get hired and get $10 dollars an hour more,” said Ross.

“They don’t want to leave,” he added.

The State’s Long Term Care Ombudsman John McDermott says his volunteer visited the facillity during the 7-day strike earlier this month.

“He was happy that the residents had to wait a little longer than normal for their call bells, but for the staff that was working inside the building they were really working as hard as they could to make sure residents got the care they needed,” said McDermott.

Oahu Care Facility did not return HNN’s request for comment.

