No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kroger store in Tennessee is converting to an entirely self-checkout experience.
WSMV reports the change is happening at a Kroger located in the Franklin area, about 20 minutes from downtown Nashville.
Kroger representatives said the changeover started last Friday.
The self-checkout lanes will also have new wider belts that can accommodate large-volume purchases.
According to the grocery chain, the self-checkout areas look a lot like a standard checkout lane but without a person working as the cashier.
For those not comfortable scanning their own groceries, the location will still have staff to help customers check out.
According to Kroger representatives, a store in Hillsboro Village will also be converting to self-checkout later this year.
